Brewers get Crawford from Dodgers to complete Knebel trade

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired minor league left-handed pitcher Leo Crawford to complete the Dec. 2 trade that sent former All-Star reliever Corey Knebel to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford went 7-4 with a 2.81 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings while splitting the 2019 season between the Dodgers’ Single-A affiliate in Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A team in Tulsa. He made 21 starts that year. Crawford turns 24 on Feb. 2. There was no minor league season in 2020.