Businesses plead for Brexit deal as trade talks remain stuck

LONDON (AP) — British trucking firms, supermarkets and other businesses are imploring the government to strike a last-minute trade deal with the European Union, as the two sides’ leaders tell their citizens to brace for New Year upheaval in the U.K.-EU trading relationship. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is a “strong possibility” that negotiations on a new economic relationship to take effect Jan. 1 will fail. Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have set a Sunday deadline to decide whether to keep talking or prepare for a no-deal break. Von der Leyen said Friday that “we have not yet found the solutions to bridge our differences.”