California governor taps new senior staff amid tough stretch

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is adding seasoned political operatives to his inner circle as he enters the second half of his term amid a difficult stretch of the pandemic and as he tries to overcome recent political stumbles. He named Dee Dee Myers on Friday as head of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. She’s a former Warner Bros. executive and White House press secretary. Her addition comes amid a new wave of coronavirus lockdowns and as California prepares to rebuild its post-pandemic economy. She joins veteran Capitol insider Jim DeBoo as a senior adviser.