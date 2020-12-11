China’s auto sales rise in November, but down for the year

BEIJING (AP) — An industry group says China’s sales of SUVs, minivans and sedans rose by double digits in November as the country recovered from the coronavirus pandemic but were below pre-virus levels for the year. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said sales in the industry’s biggest global market rose 11.6% over a year earlier to 2.3 million. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 12.6% to 2.8 million, holding steady at October’s growth rate. From January to November, passenger vehicle sales were off 7.6% from the same period of 2019, at 17.8 million. Sales of commercial vehicles rose 20.6% to 4.7 million. Full-year sales look set to decline for a third year after hitting a peak in 2017.