Counselor: Use time to make plan to tackle student debt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Last week, the Trump Administration extended the federal student loan forbearance period through January 31, 2021.

Certified Student Loan Counselor Andrew Pentis said that while he's seen a lot of support from government officials for student loan relief, people who have loans shouldn't assume that the forbearance will continue to be extended. He said use the time to develop a plan.

"Don't wait until January to figure out the next steps for your student loan repayment. Try to get your student loan officer the phone. Try to get your private lender to discuss what your options are in terms of the best way to tackle your payment," said Pentis.

Among the options for those with loans, Pentis suggests looking at an income-driven repayment plan or applying for a deferment of payments.