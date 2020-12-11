Cuomo reinstates NYC indoor dining ban to limit virus spread

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reinstated indoor dining restrictions indefinitely in New York City. The Democratic governor announced the restrictions Friday as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations climbed in the city. The governor’s order comes despite opposition from from the beleaguered restaurant industry, which warned of holiday season lay-offs at a time when the federal government has yet to pass additional COVID-19 relief. As of Monday, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city, the governor said at a news conference in Albany.