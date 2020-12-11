Doctor stresses the importance of getting a flu shot

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While much of the talk lately is focused on the vaccination against COVID-19, a Gundersen Health System doctor said don't overlook the need to get a flu shot.

Health officials said about 37 percent of Wisconsin residents received a flu shot so far. It's a slight increase from this same time last year.

Gundersen Health System Dr. Todd Mahr would like to see the percentage rise.

He said contracting the flu could weaken your immune system and increase your chance of developing serious symptoms if you then contract COVID.

"In a normal state, you might have enough immunity to be able to fight that off, but now that you're coming off influenza, your immune system has already been challenged. You might be at greater risk to have complications," said Dr. Mahr.

The CDC said its shipped out about 18 million additional doses of the flu vaccine this year.

Flu shots are available at local healthcare providers and at some local pharmacies.