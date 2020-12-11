Early weekend snowfall

Strong storm will affect part of the region…

Cloudy skies have streamed in north of the center of a strong low pressure system. The track of the low will generate heavy rain to the southeast of our area, but a band of snow is developing, too. The main band will lie to the southeast of News 19 viewers, but the northern edge will provide from 1” to 3” in parts of NE Iowa and into Crawford and Richland counties. Travel will be slippery in those areas.

Colder weather follows…

The storm system will drag colder air southward as it pulls away Saturday afternoon, and that will mean highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s heading into next week.

Medium range outlook…

Temperatures in the Upper Midwest are expected to average near or above normal in the 1 to 2 week outlook. That should get us to the winter solstice; and to Christmas Day. The winter solstice occurs at 4:04 CST on December 21st.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden