Emmer backs bid to get Supreme Court to overturn Biden’s win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer is the only Minnesota Republican congressman to sign on to a last-gasp bid to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election. The Star Tribune reports Emmer is one of 106 House Republicans who joined an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The lawsuit attempts to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s wins in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. It repeats false, disproven, and unsubstantiated accusations. Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison calls the lawsuit an “evidence-free effort to undemocratically throw out the votes” in states where Paxton doesn’t like the result.