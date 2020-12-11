Ferrari CEO resigns 2 years after replacing Marchionne

MILAN (AP) — Luxury sports car maker Ferrari says its chief executive, Louis Camilleri, has resigned for personal reasons. Chairman John Elkann will takeover until a successor is named, Ferrari said in a statement late Thursday. Camilleri, who took over as CEO in 2018 following the death of longtime CEO Sergio Marchionne, is also stepping down as chairman of Phillip Morris International, one of Ferrari’s main sponsors. A person familiar with the matter said Camilleri had been stricken with COVID-19 and was convalescing at home after being hospitalized. But the person, speaking on condition of anonymity, stressed that the reason for his retirement was personal, not health-related.