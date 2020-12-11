Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 45, Sparta 35
Almond-Bancroft 61, Rosholt 42
Appleton North 73, Appleton West 45
Beaver Dam 68, Reedsburg Area 55
Benton 73, Highland 67
Big Foot 66, Jefferson 52
Blair-Taylor 88, Whitehall 51
Brookfield Central 56, Wauwatosa West 41
Brookfield East 87, Marquette University 72
Burlington 88, Union Grove 53
Catholic Memorial 60, Waukesha North 49
Chilton 70, New Holstein 54
Coleman 85, Suring 17
D.C. Everest 80, Stevens Point 79
Darlington 72, Boscobel 32
De Soto 52, Weston 31
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 71, Alma/Pepin 56
Edgar 77, Prentice 43
Edgewood 86, Baraboo 61
Fennimore 74, Riverdale 24
Flambeau 50, New Auburn 41
Fond du Lac 67, Appleton East 65
Janesville Craig 68, Turner 63
Kaukauna 72, Hortonville 66, 2OT
Kimberly 108, Oshkosh North 76
Lodi 67, New Glarus 56
Luck 66, Frederic 48
Markesan 75, Pardeeville 70
Marshall 55, Lakeside Lutheran 52
Medford Area 77, Tomahawk 33
Menominee Indian 66, Oconto Falls 50
Mineral Point 74, Iowa-Grant 36
Muskego 62, Waukesha South 60
Neenah 80, Oshkosh West 51
Newman Catholic 65, Abbotsford 47
Nicolet 46, Slinger 27
Oak Creek 70, Milwaukee Academy of Science 64
Oakfield 60, Dodgeland 51
Pacelli 68, Tri-County 5
Pewaukee 75, New Berlin Eisenhower 52
Plymouth 48, Berlin 30
Potosi 62, Belmont 37
Racine St. Catherine’s 58, Martin Luther 55
Rhinelander 71, Mosinee 57
Richland Center 71, River Valley 52
River Ridge 58, Shullsburg 47
Roncalli 62, Kiel 47
Saint Thomas More 54, Catholic Central 38
Sheboygan Falls 75, Brillion 72
Shiocton 76, Weyauwega-Fremont 37
Somerset 65, Prescott 44
Southern Door 71, Peshtigo 52
Two Rivers 63, Valders 60
University School of Milwaukee 75, Saint Francis 62
Waterford 61, Badger 54
Watertown 58, Portage 47
Waukesha West 72, Arrowhead 64
Wausaukee 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 35
Wauwatosa East 54, Germantown 52
West Allis Nathan Hale 91, Hamilton 83
West De Pere 81, Xavier 75
Westosha Central 78, Wilmot Union 46
Whitefish Bay 56, Grafton 36
Wisconsin Lutheran 65, West Allis Central 44
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 56, Northland Lutheran 44
Wonewoc-Center 57, Brookwood 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Augusta vs. Melrose-Mindoro, ppd.
Brown Deer vs. Shorewood, ppd.
Delavan-Darien vs. Elkhorn Area, ppd.
Green Bay East vs. Green Bay West, ppd.
Kenosha Indian Trail vs. Kenosha Tremper, ppd.
Luther vs. Cashton, ccd.
Madison Memorial vs. Madison La Follette, ccd.
North Fond du Lac vs. Campbellsport, ccd.
Racine Case vs. Kenosha Bradford, ppd.
Superior vs. Eau Claire Memorial, ccd.
Williams Bay vs. Deerfield, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 58, Fond du Lac 38
Badger 69, Waterford 52
Bonduel 66, Amherst 49
Brodhead 62, Belleville 44
Brookfield Central 64, Wauwatosa West 47
Cambria-Friesland 74, Montello 49
Central Wisconsin Christian 49, Hustisford 31
Clear Lake 49, Turtle Lake 30
Clintonville 47, Little Chute 36
Columbus 63, Poynette 59
Crandon 38, Three Lakes 35
De Soto 59, Weston 51
Durand 65, Spring Valley 17
Edgerton 56, Big Foot 23
Ellsworth 68, Amery 40
Flambeau 54, New Auburn 14
Fort Atkinson 42, Whitewater 40
Germantown 77, Wauwatosa East 43
Hartford Union 48, Cedarburg 44
Hilbert 51, Reedsville 45
Hortonville 63, Kaukauna 50
Howards Grove 61, Random Lake 34
Jefferson 52, Clinton 42
Kewaskum 58, Winneconne 42
Kickapoo 59, Seneca 18
Kimberly 77, Oshkosh North 24
La Farge 59, North Crawford 30
Lakeside Lutheran 50, Watertown Luther Prep 47
Laona-Wabeno 76, Florence 25
Loyal 51, Edgar 35
Manawa 58, Menominee Indian 29
Marshall 63, Waterloo 23
Menomonie 45, Stanley-Boyd 28
Milwaukee DSHA 86, Brookfield East 54
Mosinee 59, Rhinelander 34
Neillsville 67, Greenwood 24
New Berlin West 71, Greenfield 35
New Glarus 56, Cambridge 35
Northwestern 61, Ladysmith 45
Oconto Falls 63, Denmark 29
Pewaukee 56, New Berlin Eisenhower 54
Prescott 81, Saint Croix Central 32
Ripon 46, Campbellsport 44
Slinger 55, Nicolet 31
Somerset 65, Osceola 44
Stratford 65, Athens 44
Turner 41, East Troy 26
Waukesha West 73, Arrowhead 65
Waupun 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 54
Wauzeka-Steuben 81, Ithaca 38
West Bend West 68, Port Washington 21
Westfield Area 54, Wisconsin Dells 51
Wilmot Union 51, Westosha Central 37
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 58, Laconia 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/