Hanukkah celebrations in La Crosse lighting up dark times

Hanukkah, also known as the festival of lights, is an 8-day Jewish holiday.

It commemorates the re-dedication of the second temple of Jerusalem after it was taken by the Greeks in the 2nd century BCE.

Celebrations include the lighting of the Menorah candles, the reciting of blessings, traditional foods, games and gifts.

It's a holiday typically spent with family, something more difficult to do this year.

"Having light in our society is a good thing, when this is the shortest days of the year when it gets dark around 4 O'clock, and we also have a lot of darkness in our society that we want to wash away with the lights that we kindle during this 8-day holiday,"

There will also be a Menorah lighting at La Crosse City Hall on Monday night, the fifth night of Hanukkah. Masks and social distancing are required. The ceremony begins at 6 p.m.