Inland Packaging adds a new manufacturing facility and new job opportunities

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Inland Packaging employs more than 400 people and as they add a new manufacturing facility, job opportunities will grow all while stimulating the local economy.

Inland Packaging is a family-owned label and packaging manufacturer that has been in La Crosse for 75 years. They also have facilities in Neenah, Wisconsin, and Downingtown, Pennsylvania. This new addition, located on Breezy Point Road, near the La Crosse Regional Airport, will be the third in La Crosse.

"Growing in this facility was very challenging, so now expanding to another manufacturing site allows us to continuously grow in the segments we do well and not cap ourselves in an area that we are already full," said Amy Mashak, Director of Operations. "The expansion gives us room to continually grow with our customers."

Mashak explained that the expansion also gives them the opportunity to recruit into the community by providing jobs. In a time that has been difficult for so many, they found a way to offer growth.

"Although it has been a challenging year, we have been very fortunate to be a strong company and on top of just being generally busy this year, we have been able to keep everyone working and we have been able to grow as well on top of that," said Mashak.

In the first phase, the site will open up about 35 new jobs. That is anywhere from an entry level manufacturing company to an office position. Over the next three to five years, they hope to grow enough to open 100 jobs throughout all their sites.

Manufacturing is one of the top industries in the county and a vital aspect of the La Crosse economy. Mashak said they are proud to be able to grow it.

"Manufacturing in the U.S. is still one of the highest areas, but we want to continue that. Knowing that we are strong in that regard, being able to expand and continue that growth and manufacturing is very important to us," said Mashak.

Samuel Bachmeier, Economic Development Coordinator for the La Crosse Area Development Corporation, says the community is grateful to have Inland Packaging.

"The La Crosse economy has a long history of manufacturing companies being one of the core industries here," said Bachmeier. "They have supported hundreds of thousands of jobs over the years. Those jobs are not only paychecks to those people but supporting those families and the lives of many natives here in La Crosse."

He explained that it is important for local companies like Inland to continue to invest and expand because without that job creation the community wouldn't see other companies that bring amenities in coming to the area.

As far as a timeline for the project goes, the new building already existed for the expansion but internally they have already broke ground to get their materials in there. They hope to be in full production within the facility by the spring of 2021.

"Our priority is making sure our customers are satisfied and keeping store shelves stocked," said Mashak.

If you would like to research any job offerings or are interested in what Inland does, you can visit their website for all information.