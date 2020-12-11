La Crosse County Republican party chair reacts to election lawsuits

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear arguments on December 12 surrounding the president's state lawsuit.

That lawsuit argues more than 221,000 ballots should be disqualified and it seeks to overturn the president's loss to Joe Biden.

The lower court judge ruled against the president, saying there was nothing illegal about the election or the recount that followed in Dane and Milwaukee Counties.

La Crosse County Republican Party Chair Bill Feehan says these election challenges are all a matter of law.

The state Supreme Court's review comes ahead of Monday's schedule Electoral College vote.

