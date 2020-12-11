La Crosse Farmer’s Market continues to thrive with community’s support

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As the final two weeks of the Winter Farmers Market approach, the La Crosse Farmer's Market Association said they've continued to flourish through COVID-19 thanks to local support in the community.

Despite recent challenges, the La Crosse Farmer's Market Association (LFMA) has been able to weather the COVID-19 storm and continue to be a source of prosperity at both their indoor and outdoor events. Market Manager Linda Vale said she is proud that hardworking farmers and artisans were able to stay in business, as the market "came up with ways to work with our customers to continue the access to healthy foods and sustainable goods.”

Vale said much of the market's success can be attributed to the help of the community. One group that has been particularly supportive is LFMA’s Market Family, including local farmers and artisans, generous customers and their families, and the market's Board of Directors and staff who help create a safe and efficient shopping environment.

In addition, local grant contributors and sponsors have helped provide the market with necessary funds and supplies, including The Breakfast Club and Pub, CarbonCannabis, True North Chiropractic, The LaCrosse Community Foundation, and United Healthcare.

The Winter Farmers Market takes place inside the Radisson Center Ballroom, located at 2nd and Jay streets. The market is open for the next two Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the final shopping date set for December 19.