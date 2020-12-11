Like mother and father, Blue Ivy Carter now a Grammy nominee

NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Ivy Carter is an official Grammy nominee. When the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2021 Grammys last month, Beyoncé scored a nomination for best music video for “Brown Skin Girl,” which Ivy Carter is credited as a featured artist. The eight-year-old’s name did not appear on the nominees list, but the Grammys recently updated its website to now include her. The update also includes Nigerian singer Wizkid, who appears on the song. SAINt JHN — who appears on the track as well — was still not listed.