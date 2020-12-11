Local health systems prepping for vaccine arrival

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Teams at Gundersen Health System and Mayo Health System are preparing for the anticipated arrival of COVID-19 vaccines following federal approval.

Both are equipped with ultra-cold freezers to store the Pfizer vaccine.

Doctors from each health system took part in a virtual discussion on Friday and said they stand by the FDA's vetting process and system of safety approvals. They say the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are known as mRNA vaccines and you can not get the virus from it.

"Something really important to know is that it does not contain any live virus. You can not get COVID-19 from taking the vaccination," said Dr. Erin Morcomb with Mayo Clinic. "It basically makes your body, or instructs your body, to make a protein that is part of COVID-19 so that your body can make immunity against it."

Dr. Morcomb says there is potential for body aches and fever or chills, which are all similar side effects to the shingles vaccine. And if you feel a bit under the weather after the vaccination, she said, that's actually a good sign and indicates you are developing immunity.

Local health experts said, the vaccine news is very hopeful, but also said COVID-19 cases remain high in the Coulee Region, and our community needs to remain vigilant and keep following virus precautions.

"This is the potential for us to start to really get through the pandemic. And one of the big overarching themes that I would like people to realize --whether people are happy are about this or not -- public health has the word public in it," said Dr. Rajiv Naik with Mayo Clinic Health System. "And it means that we're all connected together and we all have to work collectively to get through this pandemic."