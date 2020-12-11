Mayo Clinic specialist provides five strategies for loneliness during winter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- With winter approaching and individuals preparing to spend the holidays alone this year, COVID-19 may exacerbate feelings of isolation and loneliness for many.

Janice Schreier, a Behavioral Health Specialist at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, points out that for some this time of year's long, dark, and cold days can fuel feelings of anxiety and depression. With many people spending the holidays alone in isolation, Schreier says that COVID-19 is only "adding to the mental fatigue of the season."

As such, Schreier suggests these five main strategies to help prepare for the winter:

1. Schedule virtual interactions

Schreier believes now is the perfect time to connect with loved ones virtually on a regular basis, as it gives people "something to look forward and provides the emotional and mental support" they need. In addition, individuals can schedule fun social events, such as book clubs, game nights, class reunions, or coffee dates.

2. Evaluate how much and what type of news you consume

While staying informed on the world around you is important, consuming news 24/7 can be overwhelming. In addition, news coverage can alter a person's mood. For example, news that highlights suffering can emphasize feelings of fear or sadness. Schreier advises individuals find a healthy balance of consuming news, recommending about 30 minutes of total news exposure per day.

3. Find a way to get Physical Activity Daily

Exercise is a great, all-natural way to fight low mood and COVID-19, as it releases “feel good” hormones that help boost mood. In fact, 20 to 30 minutes of physical activity is comparative to taking an antidepressant. Schreier encourages individuals to take advantage of outdoor winter activities, such as snow shoeing, skiing, cross-country skiing, or sledding.

4. Plan ways to give back

Helping give back to a good cause can help provide a sense of purpose and fulfillment, enabling individuals focus their thoughts on the present and everything they are grateful for. Strategies for helping out in the community include blood donations, delivering meals or donating supplies to local organizations

5. Seek professional mental health

Feelings of stress and anxiety are normal, as they are your body's way of warning you of harm. According to Schreier, if your stress and anxiety seem to be taking over your life, "it's time to seek professional help.” She encourages individuals to start the conversation with their health care provider and establish care with a licensed therapist.