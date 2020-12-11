Melrose-Mindoro goes virtual for grades 9-12

MELROSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Citing a "significant impact of students needing to quarantine in the 9-12th grade building, the Melrose-Mindoro School District moves to virtual instruction for those grades.

The district posted a letter on its Facebook page Friday afternoon from Superintendent Jeff Arzt.

It said, in part, "The safety of our staff, students, and families remains our top priority."

Beginning Monday, December 14, and lasting through December 22, all 9-12th grade students receive virtual instruction.

The letter said that all students are set to return to the classroom on January 4.

PK-8th grade students still have in-person instruction as scheduled. The letter said that may change if there's a spike in the number of students or staff that test positive for COVID-19 or if "the district experiences staff shortages that disrupt normal school operations."