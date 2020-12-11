Skip to Content

Mexican experts find 119 more skulls on Aztec ‘trophy rack’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Archaeologists in Mexico City have found another section of 119 skulls that were part of the Aztec capital’s main trophy rack of sacrificed humans. The five-year dig under buildings near Mexico City’s Templo Mayor Aztec ruins has so far found a total of 603 skulls. The sacrificed skulls included some from women and at least three children. Officials said Friday the racks were a sign of the power and prestige of the pre-Hispanic city.  Racks known as “tzompantli” were where the Aztecs displayed the severed heads of sacrifice victims on wooden poles pushed through the sides of the skull.

Associated Press

