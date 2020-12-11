Minnesota reports 94 COVID deaths, two in Winona County

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WXOW) — Minnesota health officials have reported 94 new COVID-19 deaths, the state’s second-highest one-day death toll for the pandemic, but new cases and hospitalizations continue to fall.

Two of the deaths were in Winona County. The Minnesota Department of Health said that both were between the ages of 70-74. The Winona County Health and Human Services Department said 38 people have died from COVID-19 in the county.

The new deaths raised the state’s total to 4,292, while the 3,773 new coronavirus cases reported Friday lifted the state’s cumulative count to 370,968.

Winona County had 28 new cases on Friday. Twenty-two cases were reported in both Fillmore and Houston counties.

But the seven-day rolling average of new cases and the state's hospitalization numbers have been heading downward in recent weeks.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections on Friday said two more state prisoners have died of COVID-19, raising the total for the state's correctional system to eight.