NC journalists file emergency appeal to get court access

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — Three newspapers have asked the North Carolina Court of Appeals to order courts in a county where rally-goers were pepper sprayed and arrested to stop barring reporters from court proceedings. The News & Observer reports attorneys for the newspaper, Triad City Beat and Alamance News filed the emergency appeal Thursday. Alamance County court staff have said they’re limiting entry due to COVID-19. But the filing says the “draconian restrictions” weren’t necessary and undermine trust in the judicial process. Journalists have been barred from attending two court hearings this month. One was for a white woman accused of driving her pickup truck at two 12-year-old Black girls.