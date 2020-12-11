Skip to Content

Packers rule TE Sternberger out for Sunday’s game with Lions

4:09 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions because of a concussion. Sternberger was injured during the Packers’ last game, a 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Sternberger has 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown this season. Reserve guard Simon Stepaniak also won’t play Sunday. Safety Darnell Savage and receivers Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor are questionable.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content