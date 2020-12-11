Officer shoots woman in Milwaukee suburb, drawing protesters

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say an officer has shot and wounded a woman in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa following an altercation, drawing protesters in a city that has seen civil unrest this year over policing. Officers responded after a caller reported the woman was violently attacking another woman about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say the alleged attacker was located and an altercation led an officer to shoot the woman. The shooting drew about 30 protesters to the area. Wauwatosa was the site of protests and calls for changes to policing after an officer shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old, after he fled from police following a disturbance inside the mall in February. That officer later resigned.