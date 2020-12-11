Press groups demand probe of photographer’s murder in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Press groups are demanding authorities in Mexico investigate the killing of a news photographer who was shot to death, reportedly after taking photos of dead bodies. The Committee to Protect Journalists says photojournalist Jaime Castaño was shot to death Wednesday in the northern state of Zacatecas. The CPJ said Friday that authorities should “swiftly and credibly investigate the murder.” The CPJ lists Mexico as the deadliest country in the world for journalists in 2020. The Inter American Press Association says that prior to Castaño’s death, 10 media workers had been killed in Mexico so far this year.