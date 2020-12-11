Southern Bluffs teacher finalist for national award

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A 4th-grade teacher at Southern Bluffs Elementary in La Crosse is one of five state finalists for a national award for excellence.

Marcia Gardner is a science teacher at the school. She's a finalist for the 2020 Presidental Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

According to the state superintendent's office, the award is considered the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government for math and science teachers.

“Effective teachers not only have expertise in content areas and instructional practices; they also have a great deal of dedication and a special commitment to their students,” State Superintendent Stanford Taylor said in a statement. “The teachers nominated for this honor have gone above and beyond to support their students and help them excel in learning.”

The national winner receives a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, professional development opportunities, and honored at Washington D.C. ceremony.