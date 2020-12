SPARTA, WIS. (WXOW) - The Sparta Spartans fall to 0-3 on the season after a 35-45 loss to Adams-Friendship.

Caleb Hamilton led the Green Devils in scoring with 13 points.

Brian Sanchez led the Spartans in scoring with 14 points.

Up next for Sparta is a trip to Tomah on December 15h. Tomah won the first matchup between the two, 72-35.