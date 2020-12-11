Tomah area chase leads to charges against man

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - A Warrens man is in custody facing several charges after authorities said he hit several vehicles while driving, then fled from police.

It happened Thursday afternoon near Tomah around 3:30 p.m. according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. 9-1-1 dispatch said they received multiple reports of a vehicle speeding in and out of traffic, hitting road signs and other vehicles.

Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Tomah Police Department tried to stop the vehicle near the exit of I-90 and Highway 131. The suspect didn't stop until he lost control of the vehicle on County M, drove into a field, crossed a creek, and rolled over.

Neither the driver or passenger were hurt in the crash according to deputies. The driver was identified as Dominic Olsen, 26, or Warrens. Deputies found that Olson was impaired. The deputies found open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

They arrested him on charges of OWI, fleeing, and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

The passenger was not charged with any crime and released.