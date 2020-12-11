Vet groups call for Wilkie’s dismissal after scathing audit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three major veterans’ groups are calling for the immediate dismissal of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie following a scathing report he had acted unprofessionally if not unethically in the handling of a congressional aide’s allegation of sexual assault at a VA hospital. The groups are Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans and AMVETS. They said Wilkie had breached the trust of veterans and that they no longer had confidence he can effectively lead the department. Jeremy Butler, the head of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, said clearly the VA is not being led with integrity, “and that calls for an immediate change.”