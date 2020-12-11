Virus cases rise by 2,000 as Iowa reviews school waivers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases as Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration considers whether to force one or more major school districts to resume in-person learning next week. The Iowa Department of Education is expected to act on waiver requests Friday from school districts in Des Moines, Iowa City, Johnston and Fairfield that want to keep teaching online. Without a waiver, districts must offer at least 50% of instruction in-person. Under the governor’s policy, districts can move online for two weeks at a time if their county’s 14-day positivity rate exceeds 15%.