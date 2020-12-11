Walz to announce COVID mitigation update Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz is expected to discuss whether he will allow state restrictions to expire -- or be extended -- on Wednesday, Dec.16. This was confirmed to KTTC by one of Walz's staff on Friday.

Right now, limits on social gatherings, bars, restaurants, sports and gyms are set to expire on Dec. 18.

Walz and state health leaders say they are encouraged by current COVID-19 data trends, but want to make sure the most up to date information as possible is looked at before any decisions are made.