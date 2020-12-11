WIAC votes to resume winter sports in February

MADISON (WKOW) - The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Council of Chancellors has voted to resume winter sports competition for the 2020-21 season in February contingent upon the securing of ongoing COVID-19 testing.

The plan requires all WIAC institutions to secure testing for student-athletes, support staff and game officials in order to provide safe

competition environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. This strategy may need to be adjusted due to the ever-changing conditions

of the pandemic.

The resumption of play includes the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey,

men’s and women’s indoor track & field, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, and wrestling.

The conference-only schedules will begin the week of Feb. 1, 2021, and be released at a later date.