Winona County hosts public forum about new city jail

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW)- Winona County is set to host a public forum providing community members with an opportunity to discuss the construction of a new jail.

The event will take place via Zoom on December 14 at 7:00 p.m. All those interested in attending can join by clicking this link.

In addition to community discussion, attendees will also hear from members of the County’s Jail Design and Construction Committee, including Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude, Chief Deputy Jeff Mueller, Jail Administrator Steve Buswell, County Administrator Ken Fritz, and Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman.

Panelists will answer any questions the public may have through Zoom's virtual chat feature.