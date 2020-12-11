Wintry mess on the way for some

Sunny Thursday

What a day we had for both Wednesday and Thursday! Temperatures both days reached at least 50 degrees with 53 degrees officially in La Crosse. A cold front pushed through the region and will drop our temperatures for Friday.

Winter Storm

As we head through our Friday morning we will watch an area of low pressure spread into the region. It'll likely start as a light rain/snow mix, eventually transitioning over to all snow for tonight and early Saturday. This storm is likely going to impact those SOUTH of I-90, with the highest impacts likely towards Madison and south central Wisconsin. I think the La Crosse area could see a light wintry mix from time to time, but I am not expecting any accumulations for us. Our southern counties across NE Iowa and SW Wisconsin (Crawford/Richland etc.) could see upwards of 2" of heavy wet snow. Another thing to keep in mind, we will be pretty warm at the surface so could see some melting on contact. All in all, any slight shift north would bring more snow to the immediate La Crosse area. This storm system should leave by midday Saturday. It'll be windy on the back end with gusts upwards of 25 mph for Saturday afternoon.

Extended Forecast

The rest of the 7 day forecast includes times of sun and times of clouds. Temperatures look to remain pretty cool with highs in the low 30s for most of the week.

Stay tuned for the latest forecast!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears