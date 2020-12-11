Wisconsin Update: 47 dead from COVID-19, one in La Crosse County

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Forty-seven deaths were added today to the total of those who have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative said that one of the deaths was a La Crosse County resident. 44 people have died from the virus since it first appeared.

The Vernon County Health Department said that a woman in her 80s who was recovering at home also died of complications from the virus. It makes the 25th death in the county.

DHS also reported 145 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,484 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 51 from the day prior.

Of those, 332 are in the ICU, up 6 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 3,858 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 7,187 negative cases.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 47 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 3,991. (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 375,627, or 87.4 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 61 people are hospitalized, the same as the day before, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Eight of the cases are in intensive care, an increase of one from yesterday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

La Crosse County reported 67 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: -1 (State adjusted figures removed one of the cases today)*

10-19: 7

20-29: 13

30-39: 6

40-49: 10

50-59: 13

60-69: 8

70-79: 5

80-89: 5

90+: 1

*The Department of Health Services adjusted their total number of cases in the age group by removing one of the cases. There are now a total of 202 cases in that age group, down from 203. This has happened in the past when new information comes in about the cases that leads to modifying the figures to more accurately reflect the number of cases.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 900 (+7) 6 (+1) 7.86 Crawford 1,441 10 9.86 Grant 3,792 (+27) 68 28.71 Jackson 2,024 (+12) 6 32.57 La Crosse 9,015 (+67) 44 (+1) 65.57 Monroe 2,993 (+43) 23 (+1) 32.71 Trempealeau 2,696 (+27) 23 23.29 Vernon 1,309 (+8) 25 (+1) 12.29 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

