Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court takes up the appeal of the Trump campaign challenging the results of the November election in a Saturday afternoon hearing.

The decision comes on the same day that a circuit court judge ruled against the campaign.

Trump and his campaign originally asked the state's high court to take the case, but the body declined, instead directing the campaign to begin at the district level.

Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek on Friday ruled against every argument Trump made challenging ballots in Wisconsin's two largest counties, saying the election was properly administered and there was no wrongdoing.

The lawsuit seeks a court order to rescind the certification of Wisconsin's presidential election and throw out thousands of ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

The high court said in its order, posted online late Friday afternoon, that it will hear oral arguments in the case starting at noon Saturday. Both sides will have 45 minutes for arguments and rebuttal in the case.

In its order, the court said that they would hear the case via videoconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The action comes ahead of Monday's scheduled Electoral College vote at the State Capitol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.