World court rules that Paris mansion was not diplomatic post

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nation’s highest court has ruled that a Paris mansion at the center of a dispute between France and Equatorial Guinea was never a diplomatic outpost. French authorities seized the building on Paris’ swanky Avenue Foch in 2012 as they investigated Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the son of the central African nation’s president, for misuse of public funds and money laundering. Equatorial Guinea argued that, under an international treaty governing diplomatic relations, France had no right to seize the building as it had been operating as the country’s embassy since 2011. On Friday, in a 9-to-7 decision, the court’s judges ruled that the mansion never acquired the status of “premises of the mission” of Equatorial Guinea in Paris.