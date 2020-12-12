Downtown Art Market gives local artists an opportunity to showcase their work

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Downtown Art Market, created only a month ago, offers local artists a safe and fun way to showcase their work during hard times.

Just like so many others, artists have seen hard times this year due to the pandemic.

"This year has been really hard for our local artists. They lost a lot of their events and all of their major fairs," said Robin Moses.

Moses explained that at the beginning of the fall, partners got together to create an outdoor, local art market. After it was a success, they wanted to continue it somewhere inside as the weather got colder. They found a safe, large space and coordinated with the building owners to be able to put together the Downtown Art Market for the community to enjoy.

"Right now we have about 35 local artists showing their work, but it's been growing," said Moses.

The original plan was to have the market go through until the end of December but Moses said it has been such a popular and beneficial event that they want to continue into 2021 to provide a full gallery setting for local artists.

Moses said the community has been incredibly supportive and they are grateful.

"Right now, it's important to have a safe environment for artists to sell their work. We do have a lot of our younger artists that have a social media presence and they might be selling online but it's important because the whole community shops and buys in different ways," said Moses.

"Some people are very comfortable buying online, others want to be there and have the experience of shopping and seeing it and having more of a full service opportunity."

The Downtown Art Market gives artist the chance to showcase their work on an every day, consistent basis which is important for them to succeed.

They are open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10-6 and Sundays during the holiday season. The market is located at 321 Main Street and Moses said it is perfect for people to stop by after work, especially for gift giving. The Art Market also offers private appointments that people can schedule.

Moses said every Saturday from now through Christmas, they will have an artist in the gallery working on different pieces so they hope people come out and take advantage of the cool opportunity.