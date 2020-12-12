Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai denied bail as Pompeo tweets support

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media tycoon and democracy advocate Jimmy Lai has been denied bail after being charged under the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s new national security law. The 73-year-old Lai was taken to court in handcuffs Saturday. He faces a charge of collusion with foreign elements to endanger national security, apparently for tweets he made and interviews or commentaries he did with foreign media. Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong earlier this year after stormy protests in 2019. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted that the security law “makes a mockery of justice” and called for Lai’s release.