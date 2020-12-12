Israelis maintain anti-Netanyahu protests in wintry weather

JERUSALEM (AP) — A few thousand Israelis protested against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding he resign in the face of corruption charges and the pandemic. Some 2,000 people demonstrated outside Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday. The size of the crowds has shrunk in recent weeks with the arrival of winter. The protesters say Netanyahu can’t properly manage the country under charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing on all charges. His trial is set to begin evidentiary hearings early next year. Netanyahu has seen his popularity plummet during the pandemic, with Israel on the verge of what may be a third national lockdown with cases again trending upward.