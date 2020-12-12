Minnesota reports 67 COVID deaths, 4,447 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) — Minnesota health officials have reported 67 new COVID-19 deaths in the state on Saturday.

Thirty-seven of those who passed away from the virus were in either a long-term care or assisted living facility according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The new deaths raised the state’s total to 4,359, while the 4,447 new coronavirus cases reported Saturday lifted the state’s cumulative count to 375,398.

Houston County had 34 new cases on Saturday according to figures from the Minnesota Department of Health. Winona County had 22 new cases, while Fillmore reported 16.

State health officials said 335,258 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 19,428 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,213 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.