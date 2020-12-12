Sheriff: Officer shot at least once in Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — A sheriff in Minnesota says an officer was shot at least once on Friday night. KSTP-TV reports Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson confirmed the shooting of a Brooklyn Park officer. The officer has been taken to a hospital and is stable. It’s unclear whether anyone has been arrested. The TV station reports police took a man into custody at the scene of the shooting. The Star Tribune reports Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher spoke to Hutchinson, who told him that the officer is expected to survive. A spokesman for Hutchinson has confirmed to the newspaper that the two sheriffs had spoken late Friday.