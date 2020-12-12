Rural hospitals face greater struggles during COVID

SPARTA, Wis. - (WXOW) - The pandemic has hit hospitals harder than anything else but in rural areas, they have seen struggles others haven't from staffing to testing sites.

Dr. Rose Wolbrink from Gundersen Health System in Sparta said COVID has given them ups and downs, but it has been very busy in recent months. She explained that in rural areas, they stay very busy taking care of patients both with COVID and without COVID.

With the hospital being in a rural area, Dr. Wolbrink said staffing is always a concern.

"We have a certain subset of staff and if they are out, there are not always people to fill in so that has been an issue," said Dr. Wolbrink. "Also in a rural area, we have a certain group of providers that see patients and people come in daily who have COVID concerns, who have COVID symptoms, who are COVID positive."

She explained they have to fit all those patients in on top of regular care that they provide which hasn't been easy.

As far as the vaccine goes, Dr. Wolbrink said they are hearing it will be a trickle effect. She said it will come through the Gundersen Health System and healthcare providers will be a part of phase one along with the residents of long term care facilities. There will be a system to the process that comes from Gundersen Health System.

"It's going to be slow and we aren't going to get enough initially, but we are excited to hear that it is right around the corner," said Dr. Wolbrink. "It finally feels like a light at the end of the tunnel."

Dr. Wolbrink said going into a holiday season, with many hoping to see family, she encourages everyone to be very vigilant and examine their priorities. She explained that they are really hoping to keep case numbers at bay over the next few weeks.