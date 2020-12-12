Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Calamus-Wheatland 73, East Buchanan, Winthrop 52
Clarinda 60, Shenandoah 40
Dunkerton 56, Janesville 52
Grand View Christian 91, Waterloo Christian School 36
Hinton 80, Lawton-Bronson 48
Keokuk 62, Central Lee, Donnellson 50
Keota 70, WACO, Wayland 46
Midland, Wyoming 71, Central City 37
Pekin 67, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 51
Red Oak 74, Griswold 38
South Harrison, Mo. 47, Central Decatur, Leon 46
South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Westwood, Sloan 39
West Marshall, State Center 41, Colo-NESCO 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anamosa vs. Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.
Clinton vs. Dubuque, Hempstead, ppd.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Osage, ppd.
Monticello vs. Bellevue, ppd.
Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Burlington, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Camanche 40, Clinton 36
Center Point-Urbana 42, Waverly-Shell Rock 39
Central City 36, Midland, Wyoming 16
Cherokee, Washington 62, Ridge View 45
Collins-Maxwell 38, Riceville 28
Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 50, Whiting 45
Dallas Center-Grimes 38, Des Moines Christian 17
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 77, Mason City 36
Dunkerton 34, Janesville 24
East Buchanan, Winthrop 36, Calamus-Wheatland 32
East Marshall, LeGrand 46, B-G-M 31
Glenwood 61, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 49
Grand View Christian 49, Waterloo Christian School 30
H-L-V, Victor 47, English Valleys, North English 32
Kee, Lansing 55, New Hampton 37
Lynnville-Sully 43, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38
Mediapolis 59, Holy Trinity 54
Meskwaki Settlement School 48, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 17
Moravia 42, Moulton-Udell 26
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 10
Shenandoah 52, Clarinda 46
Sioux City, East 69, South Sioux City, Neb. 65
Springville 57, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 54
Wayne, Corydon 55, Davis County, Bloomfield 48
West Sioux 51, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 22
Woodbury Central, Moville 78, Alta-Aurelia 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/