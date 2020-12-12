WATCH live at noon: WI Supreme Court hears Trump election appeal

News app viewers can watch here

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court plans to hear oral arguments in the appeal of the Trump campaign over ballots cast in the November presidential election.

The state's highest court agreed to hear the appeal Friday.

It came after an earlier decision from a circuit court judge who ruled against the campaign.

The court said that each side has 45 minutes to argue their case and for rebuttal.

The proceeding begins at noon.

