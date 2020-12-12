Weekend improvement

Strong storm affects part of the region…

A strong low pressure system is sliding by to the south of the area. The track of the low means heavy rain well to the southeast of our area, but a band of snow is moving through, too. The main band is positioned to the southeast of News 19 viewers, but the northern edge has made roads slippery in parts of NE Iowa and into Crawford and Richland counties. Travel is slippery in those areas. The snow will move out quickly this morning.

Colder weather follows…

The storm system will drag colder air southward as it pulls away this afternoon, and that will mean highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s heading into this coming week.

Medium range outlook…

Temperatures in the Upper Midwest are expected to average near or above normal in the 1 to 2 week outlook. That should get us to the winter solstice; and to Christmas Day. The winter solstice occurs at 4:04 CST on December 21st.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden