Wisconsin Update: 50 new deaths from COVID-19, 4,059 new cases

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Fifty deaths were added today to the total of those who have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 142 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Friday afternoon, 1,448 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 36 from the day prior.

Of those, 328 are in the ICU, down four from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 4,059 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 9,583 negative cases.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 50 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,041 (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 381,633, or 87.9 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 64 people are hospitalized, three more than the day before, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Seven of the cases are in intensive care, a decrease of one from yesterday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

La Crosse County reported 53 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 0

0 10-19: 6

6 20-29: 11

11 30-39: 7

7 40-49: 7

7 50-59: 10

10 60-69: 9

9 70-79: 1

1 80-89: 2

2 90+: 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 900 (+0) 6 5.71 Crawford 1,451 (+10) 10 10.43 Grant 3,827 (+35) 70 (+2) 30.29 Jackson 2,056 (+32) 6 17 La Crosse 9,068 (+53) 44 61 Monroe 3,028 (+35) 23 32.86 Trempealeau 2,708 (+12) 24 (+1) 19.57 Vernon 1,316 (+7) 26 (+1) 13.57 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

