Wisconsin tops 4,000 deaths since start of pandemic

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin has surpassed 4,000 deaths due to complications from COVID-19. The state Department of Health Services on Saturday confirmed 50 new deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,041 since the pandemic began. The grim milestone of topping 4,000 deaths comes after the state confirmed its first case 311 days ago. It also comes as as the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning, U.S. officials said Saturday, after the government gave the final go-ahead to the shots needed to end the outbreak among Americans. Wisconsin’s death count is the 23rd highest in the country overall.