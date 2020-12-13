Bailey’s struggles has Vikings pondering kicking change

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dan Bailey’s job with the Minnesota Vikings may be in jeopardy after the kicker’s poor performance in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 10th-year pro who nearly cost the team a game the previous week missed an extra point and three field goals that could have made a difference in a 26-14 setback that hurt the Vikings in the crowded NFC playoff race. Bailey missed an extra point to the left after Minnesota scored a touchdown in the first quarter. He missed all three field goals he attempted, from 36, 54, and 46 yards, to the right.