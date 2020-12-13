Skip to Content

Bailey’s struggles has Vikings pondering kicking change

New
6:08 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dan Bailey’s job with the Minnesota Vikings may be in jeopardy after the kicker’s poor performance in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 10th-year pro who nearly cost the team a game the previous week missed an extra point and three field goals that could have made a difference in a 26-14 setback that hurt the Vikings in the crowded NFC playoff race. Bailey missed an extra point to the left after Minnesota scored a touchdown in the first quarter. He missed all three field goals he attempted, from 36, 54, and 46 yards, to the right.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content