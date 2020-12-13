Cooler stretch returns

Snow for Some

Most of those in the News 19 viewing area stayed dry Friday night and Saturday, but the very far southern extent got a rain/snow mix. Totals were rather minor. Highs on Saturday made it to the 30s but it was under a mostly cloudy sky with winds up to 15-20 mph.

Sunday Outlook

A slight chance for some light flurries comes on Sunday as a little upper level disturbance rolls through the region. This light snow is looking to generally stay off to our north and east. Temperatures on Sunday should reach the low 30s. A cold front will push through cooling us way off for the start of the new work week.

Dry and Cool

This is a rather chilly forecast, at least for Monday and Tuesday of the upcoming week. We are looking at highs only in the mid 20s with lows in the teens. Intervals of clouds and sunshine will pass throughout the week. Temperatures will rebound nicely back to the 30s as we head into the second half of the upcoming week. I am not seeing any signs of major storms in the region through the next 7 days.

Have a good night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears